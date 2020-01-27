Who Is Savannah Guthrie's Husband? Meet Michael Feldman

Savannah Guthrie's husband is 51-year-old Michael Feldman. The two started dating in 2009, got engaged in 2013, and said "I do" in 2014. Ever since they became husband and wife, they've been flaunting their adorable relationship all over Instagram. The pair looks happier than ever, so it's about time we learned a little more about Michael.

The couple previously met at Michael's 40th birthday party in 2008, so they've known each other for 11 years. Soon after this party, Savannah announced her divorce from her first husband, Mark Orchard, whom she wed in 2005. Michael and Savannah began dating soon after Savannah and Mark's split.