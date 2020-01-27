We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
savannah-guthrie-1580159820028.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Who Is Savannah Guthrie's Husband? Meet Michael Feldman

By

Savannah Guthrie is on television every single weekday thanks to the Today Show, so it's no surprise that dedicated viewers are curious to know more about the TV personality's personal life. Specifically, fans are curious if the popular talk show host is married. So it turns out, the 48-year-old journalist has a husband named Michael Feldman, and he's just as successful as his wife. Scroll down to learn all about Savannah's husband! 

Who is Savannah Guthrie's husband?

Savannah Guthrie's husband is 51-year-old Michael Feldman. The two started dating in 2009, got engaged in 2013, and said "I do" in 2014. Ever since they became husband and wife, they've been flaunting their adorable relationship all over Instagram. The pair looks happier than ever, so it's about time we learned a little more about Michael.

The couple previously met at Michael's 40th birthday party in 2008, so they've known each other for 11 years. Soon after this party, Savannah announced her divorce from her first husband, Mark Orchard, whom she wed in 2005. Michael and Savannah began dating soon after Savannah and Mark's split. 