Fans Are Convinced That Savannah Guthrie Is Pregnant Again

If Savannah Guthrie is, in fact, pregnant, she has not yet made the news public, which makes us feel that the rumor likely isn't true. This isn't the first time, however, that Savannah has been a victim of social media trolls insisting that she's pregnant when she's not.

Back in May 2018, she took to Twitter to fire back at haters on the platform who insisted she was expecting. "It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it," she wrote. "Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical," she wrote alongside a funny meme on Instagram.