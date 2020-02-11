We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Fans Are Convinced That Savannah Guthrie Is Pregnant Again

Savannah Guthrie is on television every weekday morning thanks to her co-anchor role alongside Hoda Kotb on Today, so it's hard for the journalist to keep her private life out of the spotlight. That said, there are always rumors swirling about her home life with her husband, Mike Feldman, and their two young kids. The latest to circulate? That the 48-year-old may be pregnant with her third child. Scroll down for everything we know!

Is Savannah Guthrie pregnant?

If Savannah Guthrie is, in fact, pregnant, she has not yet made the news public, which makes us feel that the rumor likely isn't true. This isn't the first time, however, that Savannah has been a victim of social media trolls insisting that she's pregnant when she's not. 

Back in May 2018, she took to Twitter to fire back at haters on the platform who insisted she was expecting. "It is just the dress. Excuse me while I go burn it," she wrote. "Excuse me while I spend the rest of the day on the elliptical," she wrote alongside a funny meme on Instagram.