We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > Teen Mom 2
kailyn-lowry-pregnant-1579208829609.jpg
Source: Getty

'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Announces the Sex of Baby No. 4

By

Congrats! Earlier this month, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry announced via social media that she is officially expecting baby No. 4. Now, the reality star revealed that she and her baby's father Chris Lopez are expecting a boy, which makes this her fourth son.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” she told Us Weekly. “Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”  