How Much Is Hoda Kotb Worth? Inside the 'Today' Star's Impressive Salary

According to reports from when Hoda took over Matt Lauer's co-anchor chair in January 2018, the 55-year-old makes anannual salary of $7 million. At the time of Matt's abrupt firing in November 2017 due to sexual harassment allegations, he was allegedly making $20 million, which is obviously nearly three times Hoda's earnings.

However, Matt had 20 years under his belt when he left Today, and Hoda wasn't named co-anchor of the fourth hour until 2008. But since two years have gone by since those reports, she could possibly be making more now.