We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
hoda-kotb-salary-1582658888583.jpg
Source: Getty Imagese

How Much Is Hoda Kotb Worth? Inside the 'Today' Star's Impressive Salary

By

Hoda Kotb graces our television screens every weekday with her role as co-anchor on Today, as well as her stint on Today with Hoda and Jenna, so she's clearly a very busy woman, and her salary and net worth reflect that. After doing some digging, we learned that the hardworking mom of two is worth an impressive amount of money thanks to her duties with NBC. Scroll down for everything we know about Hoda's salary and net worth!

What is Hoda Kotb's salary?

According to reports from when Hoda took over Matt Lauer's co-anchor chair in January 2018, the 55-year-old makes anannual salary of $7 million. At the time of Matt's abrupt firing in November 2017 due to sexual harassment allegations, he was allegedly making $20 million, which is obviously nearly three times Hoda's earnings.

However, Matt had 20 years under his belt when he left Today, and Hoda wasn't named co-anchor of the fourth hour until 2008. But since two years have gone by since those reports, she could possibly be making more now.