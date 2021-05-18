Buzzy Cohen Had a Successful Career in the Music Industry Prior to 'Jeopardy!' Fame

The man otherwise known as Austin Cohen (who was named after Steve Austin, the character in the Six Million Dollar Man) is the CEO of a company called The Teenage Diplomat . While its name sounds like it specializes in assisting the world's youth in getting involved in politics from a young age, it's actually a brand that makes jingles for commercials.

And its website is really, really good. The company has worked for some super high-profile companies like Facebook, Nike, Mountain Dew, Smirnoff, Infiniti, HP, Lyft, Instagram, Tinder, Chobani, and others. Not bad!

Buzzy was also the managing director of Squeak-E-Clean productions and a senior music supervisor at TBWA/Media Arts Lab, per his LinkedIn profile.

Buzzy enjoyed a whopping nine-game winning streak as a contestant on Jeopardy! and was dubbed "Mr. Personality" by Alex Trebek during his time on the show for his enthusiasm and passion for the game.