Mayim Bialik Can Play Several Instruments — Is the Piano One of Them?

As Mayim told WIRED, she started auditioning for TV series and movies at an early age.

"When I was 11 years old, my parents typed a letter on the typewriter to different kids' agents with a picture of me my dad took in the backyard and said, 'This kid looks like Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand. What do you think?'" she explained.

"My first audition was to play DJ on a little show called Full House," Mayim added.