Is 'Call Me Kat' Canceled After One Season?By Pretty Honore
Updated
All good things must come to an end, but Mayim Bialik fans are hoping that the cancellation of the TV star’s latest series, Call Me Kat, isn’t coming anytime soon. After securing lead roles in Blossom and The Big Bang Theory, Mayim has her very own TV series again, this time with her playing a cat cafe owner who is learning to navigate dating as a 39-year-old woman. While we’re still a ways away from the show’s season finale, viewers are dying to know: Is Call Me Kat canceled after just one season?
So, is 'Call Me Kat' canceled?
Deadline confirmed that 5.37 million viewers tuned in for the premiere of Call Me Kat and, according to the internet, many of them were unimpressed. Although the first few episodes of Call Me Kat incited some pretty negative reviews, there has been no confirmation that the series will be renewed or canceled as of yet.
‘Call Me Kat’ has garnered a slew of not-so-positive reviews.
Despite Mayim’s previous success on network television, critics have taken the show’s shortcomings to task in recent reviews. While the Los Angeles Times and Geeks of Color both praised the series for its off-brand humor, publications like Variety and USA Today criticized the show, which is based on the British sitcom Miranda, for being flat and unfunny.
Caroline Framke from Variety wrote, “Without a sharper central performance to ground it, nor cohesive enough directing and editing to stitch it all together, the show struggles to maintain its own pace and becomes more jarring than charming."
While some critics showed no mercy for The Big Bang Theory star’s new series, some opted to give Call Me Kat an opportunity for growth. Robyn Bahr of The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “Bialik's bubbliness isn't enough to overpower the flabby storytelling and trite third act moralizing, but Call Me Kat has the potential to deepen its ensemble's characterizations over time."
Who is in the cast of ‘Call Me Kat’?
Playing alongside Mayim Bialik in her new series is an all-star cast of network television veterans who have quickly become fan favorites, including but not limited to Leslie Jordan, Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz, and Kyla Pratt.
Cheyenne, who plays Kat’s college sweetheart and former lover who has recently moved back home to work as a bartender, told Collider that after learning about the role, he knew instantly that Call Me Kat was a project that he wanted to be part of.
In the interview, he explained, “All I had was a draft of the pilot, which changed a bit, but the bones of it were there. I knew that it was based on the BBC show Miranda, which I had not seen, and I knew that Mayim Bialik was attached. That’s it. I loved the tone of it. I loved that it was based around a perfectly imperfect heroine.”
Call Me Kat airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.