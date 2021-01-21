Is 'Call Me Kat' Canceled After One Season?

Playing alongside Mayim Bialik in her new series is an all-star cast of network television veterans who have quickly become fan favorites, including but not limited to Leslie Jordan, Cheyenne Jackson, Swoosie Kurtz, and Kyla Pratt.

Cheyenne, who plays Kat’s college sweetheart and former lover who has recently moved back home to work as a bartender, told Collider that after learning about the role, he knew instantly that Call Me Kat was a project that he wanted to be part of.

In the interview, he explained, “All I had was a draft of the pilot, which changed a bit, but the bones of it were there. I knew that it was based on the BBC show Miranda, which I had not seen, and I knew that Mayim Bialik was attached. That’s it. I loved the tone of it. I loved that it was based around a perfectly imperfect heroine.”

Call Me Kat airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.