Distractify
Home > Television
David James Elliott on 'Call Me Kat'
Source: Fox

Wait, Is That a Former 'JAG' Star Playing Max's Dad on 'Call Me Kat'?

Katherine Stinson - Author
By

Feb. 23 2023, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

Max (Cheyenne Jackson) isn't exactly thrilled when his dad shows up on Season 3, Episode 15 of Call Me Kat on Fox. Can you blame Max though?

After all, Max and his dad had been estranged for 30 years!

Article continues below advertisement

So, why did Max's dad decide to show up after decades of estrangement? Who's the actor that plays Max's dad? Will he be a recurring character on the show? Here's what we know.

L-R: Guest star David James Elliott, Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson
Source: Fox

Max wasn't exactly buying his dad any "Best Father Ever' mugs growing up.

Article continues below advertisement

Former 'JAG' star David James Elliott plays Max's dad on 'Call Me Kat.'

JAG fans would be remiss not to recognize the Canadian actor playing Max's dad on Call Me Kat — it's David James Elliott after all!

David played the leading role of Harmon Rabb Jr. on JAG from 1995 to 2005. Captain Rabb was a Navy pilot and a JAG lawyer. If you're an NCIS fan, Captain Rabb was basically Agent Gibbs before Agent Gibbs was cool (if you know, you know).

According to the official episode synopsis for Call Me Kat Season 3, Episode 15, titled, "Call Me 'Cat's in the Cradle,'" Max isn't thrilled by his dad making a sudden reappearance in his life after the two hadn't spoken for 30 years.

Naturally, Kat (Mayim Bialik) makes matters worse by trying to plan a father-and-son reunion dinner for Max and his dad (sometimes kids are estranged from their parents for a reason, Kat!).

Article continues below advertisement
David James Elliott
Source: Getty Images

Do Max and his dad reconcile on 'Call Me Kat'?

It isn't clear as of this writing whether or not Max and his dad reconcile. However, things initially don't look good for the status of their relationship based on an exclusive preview teaser clip from the Call Me Kat episode that TV Insider shared.

In it, Max's dad completely shocks Max by appearing at the gang's favorite piano bar. Max's dad asks his son if they could sit down somewhere.

Article continues below advertisement

Max responds by saying, "You can, I'm out of here." Before Max exits stage left, his dad notes that he got big. Max replies quite snarky with, "Yeah, 30 years will do that to you."

Kat explains to the rest of the Call Me Kat crew that Max's dad left him when he was only 10 years old. Can you blame Max for feeling a bit resentful toward his dad for that? (We can't.)

David James Elliott
Source: Getty Images

It isn't clear if David will return for future episodes of Call Me Kat (his IMDb page doesn't give us any clues). However, what we do know is that offscreen, David has been happily married to his JAG co-star Nanci Chambers since 1992. The couple have two children together, a son named Wyatt and a daughter named Stephanie.

Catch David as a guest star on Call Me Kat on Season 3, Episode 15 when it airs on Fox tonight, Feb. 23, at 9:30 p.m. EST!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Jack McBrayer's 'Call Me Kat' Appearance Definitely Has Fans Talking

Is 'Call Me Kat' Canceled? Find out Whether the Fox Series Is Renewed for Season 3

Photo of Swoosie Kurtz’s Eye Was Used in Artwork for a Jimi Hendrix Concert

Latest Television News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.