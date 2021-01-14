Cheyenne Jackson and Husband Jason Landau Got Sober Together

If you don't know where you've seen Cheyenne Jackson 's face, you might recognize him from popular shows and movies such as Glee, American Horror Story, or Disney's Descendants 3. He's even spent a great deal of time on Broadway, performing in musicals such as Thoroughly Modern Millie, All Shook Up, and Xanadu. But how much do people know about his husband , Jason Landau?

Cheyenne is not the only actor in the family, as according to Jason's IMDB page , he has quite a few guest-starring roles to his name, including well-beloved television like Will & Grace. While not listed for any projects currently, Jason's other occupation is entrepreneurship, so it's no wonder these two creative beings found each other. The couple has their hands full with married life, especially now that they have children!

In an exclusive with People Magazine , Cheyenne met his now-husband, Jason, in rehab, when they had both checked into the facility for alcohol addiction. Jackson says this was a helpful factor in forging their bond, noting, “We’ve both been through a lot in our lives. We got sober together. Now we sing and we dance together. It blows my mind.” The pair were engaged by February 2014, just a few short months after their meeting.

The couple has two children together, twins, who occupy most of their time.

On Oct. 7, 2016, Cheyenne and Jason welcomed their newborn twins, Willow and Ethan, into the world. An article by The Daily Mail echoes the couple's enthusiasm and pure joy at celebrating their new children, and it was revealed in 2017 that both parents took six months off to dedicate to being stay-at-home fathers.

In another interview with People, Cheyenne and Jason shared what it was like to be new parents, including everything from stress from a lack of sleep to which partner the twins' personalities take after. Jason chimed in, "It’s funny, because they are around us (always), it is crazy how their [personalities] are developing as natural personalities. It’s not from us, we’re not imposing anything on them, and it’s very natural."

While out and about at the Family Equality Council's Impact Awards, the couple were also approached by Entertainment Weekly, who asked about the twins. "It sounds cliche, but we always say, it's a love like you never thought possible,” Jackson jumps in. “You don't know until you are a dad, or a mom, on your own." It sounds like these two dads are enjoying the parenting life!