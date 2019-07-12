Disney to Honor Cameron Boyce During 'Descendants 3' Telecast

The popular made-for-TV franchise, Descendants, has captivated kids and teens everywhere with its twist on Disney’s most memorable characters. Following the offspring of the princes, princesses, and evil villains, their children learn life lessons through challenges they face in this “fairytale” universe.

Following four of the main classic villain kids, Mal (daughter of Maleficent), Carlos (son of Cruella de Vil), Jay (son of Jafar), and Evie (daughter of Evil Queen) try to overcome adversity and step out of their parents’ evil shadows. Through song and dance, Descendants has amassed a huge following.

Source: Disney

Sadly, actor Cameron Boyce (who played Carlos) passed away last week due to an “ongoing medical condition.” The 20-year-old died in his sleep after suffering from a seizure due to his condition. Ahead of the release of Descendants 3, Disney announced they are canceling the red carpet premiere.

The Walt Disney World Company stated they are canceling Descendants 3 red carpet. In a statement released yesterday, Disney announced: “We’re proud to be part of Cameron Boyce’s legacy by showcasing his talents on screen but we are cancelling the red carpet premiere event for ‘Descendants 3’ (scheduled for July 22)."

Source: Disney

Adding, “Instead, The Walt Disney Company will make a donation to the Thirst Project, a philanthropic organization to which Cameron was deeply committed.” The network then stated that they would like to honor the late star during the film’s telecast premiere on August 2. “With permission from the Boyce family, Disney Channel will dedicate the telecast of ‘Descendants 3’ in Cameron Boyce’s memory,” the company revealed.

Many of Cameron’s former cast members spoke out following his tragic death, such as Dove Cameron, Adam Sandler, Zendaya, and more. Yesterday, the actor’s younger sister Maya posted an emotional Instagram message for her late brother. “Yes, he died. Yes, I’m sad. Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else’s,” the 17-year-old wrote.

She continued, “He was perfect. He always said that if you have a voice, you have the privilege of using that voice for change, and he did not take that idea lightly. He understood his responsibility as someone so many kids would look up to,” Adding, “Cameron always went out of his way to be giving and kind.”

Source: Getty Images Cameron at the 9th Annual Thirst Gala.

Cameron was heavily involved in the philanthropic organization Thirst Project. Aside from his amazing acting talents, the young star dedicated part of his time working with the organization Thirst Project, which helps to provide safe drinking water where it is not easily accessible. Raising more than $30,000, he was awarded the Pioneering Spirit Award at the 9th Annual Thirst Gala in April 2018.