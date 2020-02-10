We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Are Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty a Great Celebrity Couple, or the Greatest Celebrity Couple Ever?

Disney star Dove Cameron may have only become a household name over the past few years (you can thank the incredible popularity of Descendants for that), but now we’re all just a little bit obsessed with her. Or maybe a lot obsessed with her. Either way. Naturally, we were wondering about the 24-year-old actress’s dating life. Who is Dove Cameron dating? Read on to find out.

Who is Dove Cameron dating? She found love in a fellow Disney celebrity.

Dove has been dating Scottish actor (and fellow Descendants star) Thomas Doherty since December 2016, and it seems like things are going really, really well. She recently posted a glowing Instagram caption about Thomas after he set up a series of birthday surprises for her 24th birthday. And we have to admit, he really does seem to have knocked it out of the park: