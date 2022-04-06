6 Celebrity Couples That Tied the Knot in Las Vegas — Including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

6 Celebrity Couples That Tied the Knot in Las Vegas — Including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis BarkerBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 6 2022, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
First comes love, then comes marriage! Social media users are still overjoyed with the news of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tying the knot after the 64th Grammy Awards on April 4, 2022. Kourtney and Travis have been together for about a year, but their romance has set off couple goals since the very beginning.
The Kardashian family is known for putting on gorgeous and elaborate weddings, but Kourtney and Travis opted for a quickie wedding in Vegas. Now that Kourtney and Travis have said “I do,” social media users are wondering which other celebrities held their nuptials in Sin City. Here are the deets!
1. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
It appears that Joe and Sophie shared their same views on marriage like Kourtney and Travis. According to People, the couple decided to get hitched after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. The pair reportedly had their nuptials at the Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel with the other Jonas Brothers in attendance, an Elvis impersonator, and a performance by Dan + Shay. However, the pair later had a more lavish ceremony in France in June 2019.
2. The Dream and Christina Milian
Even though hip-hop producer The Dream and Christina Milian are in different relationships, the pair also got married in Sin City. According to Billboard, The Dream and Christina first tied the knot in Vegas in September 2009. However, after nearly 10 months of marriage, the pair went on to call it quits.
3. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Per People, Kelly and Mark took to Sin City to elope after one year of dating on May 1, 1996. We're happy to share that the couple is still blissfully in love! The pair will actually be celebrating their 26th anniversary very soon!
4. Leah Remini and Angelo Pagån
The actor couple pledged their love to one another in 2003 at the Four Seasons Hotel. In fact, the couple's journey to the altar and beyond was documented in the VH1 his series, VH1 Inside Out: Leah Remini. After their nuptials, the pair went on to focus on expanding their family. The pair later share a daughter, Sofia Bella Pagån.
5. Pamela Anderson and Rick Saloman
The former Playboy model and Rick Saloman first got hitched in October 2007 at the Mirage Hotel in Vegas. Unfortunately, People reports that the couple parted ways two months later. However, the pair later reconciled and got married in 2014. They ended up ending their marriage a year later.
5. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Last but certainly not least, we have Kourtney and Travis! The couple's nuptials are still on the tip of everyone's tongue. It's no secret that Kourtney has been through so much in her relationships, so fans are hoping that Travis and Kourtney are able to stick it out for the long haul. Congratulations to the happy couple!