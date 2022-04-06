6 Celebrity Couples That Tied the Knot in Las Vegas — Including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

It appears that Joe and Sophie shared their same views on marriage like Kourtney and Travis. According to People, the couple decided to get hitched after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. The pair reportedly had their nuptials at the Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel with the other Jonas Brothers in attendance, an Elvis impersonator, and a performance by Dan + Shay. However, the pair later had a more lavish ceremony in France in June 2019.