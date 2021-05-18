Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Already Discussing Marriage and Kids

Are Kourtney Kardashian , 42, and Travis Barker , 45, getting ready to take the next step in their relationship? The longtime friends recently made their love permanent when the Blink-182 drummer unveiled a tattoo across his chest of Kourtney's name , which was followed up with a smaller tat of the words "I love you" written and inked on his forearm by the reality star herself.

Amid rumors of an upcoming engagement and possible blending of the couple's families (Kourtney shares sons Mason Dash and Reign Aston, as well as daughter Penelope Scotland with former partner Scott Disick; Travis, for his part, shares three children — Alabama Luella, Atiana De La Hoya, and Landon Asher — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler), whispers of a possible pregnancy have also emerged.

So, is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant with Travis Barker's baby? Read on for everything we know!