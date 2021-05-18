Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Already Discussing Marriage and Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Already Discussing Marriage and KidsBy Pippa Raga
May. 18 2021, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Are Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, getting ready to take the next step in their relationship? The longtime friends recently made their love permanent when the Blink-182 drummer unveiled a tattoo across his chest of Kourtney's name, which was followed up with a smaller tat of the words "I love you" written and inked on his forearm by the reality star herself.
Amid rumors of an upcoming engagement and possible blending of the couple's families (Kourtney shares sons Mason Dash and Reign Aston, as well as daughter Penelope Scotland with former partner Scott Disick; Travis, for his part, shares three children — Alabama Luella, Atiana De La Hoya, and Landon Asher — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler), whispers of a possible pregnancy have also emerged.
So, is Kourtney Kardashian pregnant with Travis Barker's baby? Read on for everything we know!
Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pregnant?
If there's one generalization to be made about COVID-19, it's that the pandemic allowed couples to show each other their true colors. While many pairs didn't make it through the quarantine, others connected in deep ways that might not have been possible if they hadn't been confined to close quarters.
The latter certainly seems to be the case for Kourtney and Travis, longtime friends and residents of the same gated community in Calabasas, Calif., who had a a platonic friendship for years before they officially confirmed their romantic relationship in January of 2021.
And although it hasn't even been six months since they went public with their hot and heavy PDA, insiders say that Travis and Kourtney are already talking about marriage and kids. A friend of Travis's tells OKMagazine that the rocker has been "planning an ultra-romantic proposal" and has been busy "looking for the perfect ring." "But that doesn't mean the baby-making has to wait until it's on her finger," Travis's buddy added.
As for Kourtney, the University of Arizona alum is equally smitten but a bit more hesitant about walking down the aisle. "She is extraordinarily happy and doesn't feel the need or want the pressure of getting married," an insider tells Entertainment Tonight.
In fact, while Kourtney and fellow co-parent Scott Disick were on and off for nearly a decade, the partners never officially tied the knot.
But it doesn't appear like babies are out of the question.
While Kourtney might be taking her relationship with Travis one day at a time, adding kids to the mix isn't off the table.
The 42-year-old revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she froze her eggs, saying she "got talked into it" and figured she "might as well" because "everyone else is doing it."
"I was 39 and was about to turn 40 and just felt like people were saying, 'If you're gonna do it, you've gotta do it now.' [I was like], 'OK, everyone stop rushing me. I don't know if I even want to have another kid or if that's, like, in the future or whatever. I think doing that ... and having the control of my body just gave me a peace of mind," explained the mother of three.
While it remains to be seen whether Kourtney will check in on the eggs she froze, it appears that she and Travis's kids have already been acquainted and even traveled together to Deer Valley, Utah back in April on a ski trip that was documented both by the adults on Instagram and the children on TikTok.