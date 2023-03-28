'The Kardashians' Season 3 Trailer Dropped! Here's What's In Store for The Next Season

The Kardashians are back and better than ever, weathering the storms and scandals hand in hand, but not without a dash of their patented flair for drama. As Khloé Kardashian says, "I wish I could tell you that this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season. It's not."

The ladies have all had their fair share of drama splashed all over the tabloids from breakups to health scares, and worst of all, the Kanye of it all. Find out more on what to expect from The Kardashians Season 3 below.

Kim might finally share her side of the story when it comes to current relationship with Kanye.

Source: Hulu

The trailer opens with Kim saying, "Listen, everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened." We see glimpses of her Dolce & Gabbana collab interspersed with clips of her stressed out and venting to her sisters. About what exactly? Well, if you've been living under a rock, Kim's ex-husband, multi-hyphenate rapper Kanye West, was canceled for his anti-semitic remarks and erratic behavior.

As a result, he lost multiple brand deals and partnerships including his billion-dollar Yeezy partnership with Adidas, tanking his net worth. In a Rolling Stone exposé, it was also revealed that Kanye would also share sex tapes of Kim during business meetings with Yeezy staff and partners. Amid his downward spiral, Kim has been dealing with a lot. She just might be ready to set the record straight and address the Kanye-shaped elephant in the room when she finally says, "So let's talk about it."

Kourtney and Travis are loved up amid health scares.

Newlyweds Kourtney and Travis Barker are as loved up as ever in the trailer, frolicking in the waves and catching up on their California tans. But glimpses of Kourtney show that the duo is in for some tough times, especially in regard to Travis's health.

Travis was rushed to Cedar Sinai on June 28, 2022, and hospitalized for pancreatitis. On his Instagram story, he said, "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

Meanwhile, Kendall is protecting her peace...

Source: Hulu

In the press, Kendall has been fresh off a breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, and enjoying a casual fling with Puerto Rican global superstar Bad Bunny. The trailer seems to allude to what went into the dissolution of Kendall's two-year relationship and where her head is at.

A break up is never easy, and Kendall is seen leaning on the support of her younger sister Kylie. In one clip, Kenny tells Kylie that "it all comes back to protecting my peace." Due to the on and off nature of her relationship with Booker, it's easy to assume that she's talking about her famous ex.

And Kylie Jenner is ready to do more with her platform.

Source: Hulu

With great power comes great responsibility, and it seems like Kylie, the youngest of the sisters, has had a wake-up call. Kylie is one of the most followed women on Instagram, second to global superstar Selena Gomez. It seems like Kylie has realized that with a platform as big as hers, she can do so much more. Will she dip a toe into activism and go the Leonardo DiCaprio route? That remains to be seen.

