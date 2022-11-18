Why Some Fans on TikTok Think 'The Kardashians' Isn't As Dramatic as the Original Show
If you're watching The Kardashians on Hulu, you either love the Kardashian-Jenner family, or you're just curious about them. Either way, there's a certain fascination that comes with following the family's life on reality TV. Even if, as some fans on TikTok have noticed, there's no real drama on The Kardashians.
So, why is that? While the family members get into it with each other from time to time, The Kardashians has nothing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it comes to family drama. Instead, we get lots of inside looks at the different businesses that make the Kardashian and Jenner women such powerhouses.
There are peeks into their love lives and failed relationships. However, it's hard to deny that things are different on this show compared to the original series on E!
Why doesn't 'The Kardashians' have drama?
According to one fan's theory on TikTok, the reason many viewers have not truly connected with The Kardashians as they did with KUWTK is the lack of family drama. And, the TikTok user shared, the reason there's a lack of drama among the women is because The Kardashians isn't really about sharing Kim Kardashian and her family's life with fans.
Instead, according to the TikTok theory and the comments from fans under the video, it's about showing a documentary-style look at the family and doing damage control. And that's hard to deny, given the lack of drama in the second season alone.
The video even points out that, although the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal is mentioned in The Kardashians, it's done in a way to garner sympathy for Khloé Kardashian. And Tristan isn't even confronted on camera.
It says a lot that Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters also serve as producers for The Kardashians, so they do have a word in what the edited episodes look like before they go live on Hulu.
So it makes sense if The Kardashians is meant to show what the family wants to share rather than physical and verbal altercations between the sisters, like KUWTK did.
The theory also points out how Kourtney may have only agreed to do The Kardashians because she doesn't have to air arguments with her sisters this time around. On KUWTK, we got not only verbal fights, but also a physical altercation or two between the sisters that went down in reality TV history as iconic.
But Kourtney may have been over that part of reality TV and The Kardashians apparently means the family gets to show what they want and do damage control when rumors spread outside of the show.
Fans have noticed how much product placement is in 'The Kardashians' on Hulu.
One reason The Kardashians doesn't have drama, which isn't mentioned in the TikTok video, could be because the show is a platform for the different companies that the Jenners and Kardashians own. From Khloé's jeans to Kim's numerous product lines, there's always something as the focus in an episode.
Maybe The Kardashians wasn't created solely for the purpose of advertising the Kardashian-Jenner family's various companies. But it's clearly a big part of the series whether fans want it or not.
Watch new episodes of The Kardashians on Thursdays on Hulu.