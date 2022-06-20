Travis Scott’s Absence From ‘The Kardashians’ Caught Many Fans’ Attention

During the show’s later seasons, Kendall and Kylie’s fanbases increased thanks to their strong social media presence. For Kylie, specifically, apps like Instagram helped grow her visibility and beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics.

Although they’ve grown up in front of the cameras, Kendall and Kylie have expressed their desires to keep some things away from the family’s production crew. But, fans noticed that Kylie seemed even more absent than usual since Season 1 of the Kar-Jenners' Hulu show, The Kardashians, began.