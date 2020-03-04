We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kylie Jenner Snaps Back at Instagram Trolls After They Attacked Her Toes

Are you keeping up with the Kardashians... and their feet? 

The youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner, clapped back at Instagram trolls who decided to make comments about her toes after she posted a recent Instagram pic. 

The mother of one (Stormi, 2) wanted to make something very clear to her followers: "I have cute ass feet."

Kylie Jenner claps back at trolls who criticized her feet.

Wanting to set the record straight, the 22-year-old posted on her Instagram Stories a series of videos explaining why her one toe is a little short. 

“Everyone wants to come for my f--king toes,” Kylie said in a clip showing off her bronzed feet and white-painted toenails. “By the way, I have cute ass feet, and I broke this middle toe in middle school, and there’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal."