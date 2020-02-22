Guy Feels Awful for Rejecting Promposal From Girl With Disability After Being "Bullied" to Accept

It's easy to forget once you're out of high school just how traumatizing and high stakes the entire experience felt. Looking back now at those "golden years," you feel pretty dumb getting so incensed over petty fights, classroom squabbles, or struggling to establish some type of popularity and worrying about what college you'll get into.

And even though I went to a private Islamic school where fraternization with the opposite sex was strictly forbidden, I know how big of a deal prom is.