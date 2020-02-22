We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Guy Feels Awful for Rejecting Promposal From Girl With Disability After Being "Bullied" to Accept

It's easy to forget once you're out of high school just how traumatizing and high stakes the entire experience felt. Looking back now at those "golden years," you feel pretty dumb getting so incensed over petty fights, classroom squabbles, or struggling to establish some type of popularity and worrying about what college you'll get into.

And even though I went to a private Islamic school where fraternization with the opposite sex was strictly forbidden, I know how big of a deal prom is.

There's no shortage of sweet prom stories on the internet, either. Like that one kid who went to his with Kylie Jenner because he was such a huge fan and ran one of the biggest social media pages dedicated to the public figure/reality TV star/cosmetics mogul. And then there's always those heartwarming tales of the most popular person in school taking someone to the prom that wouldn't have a "chance" with them otherwise.