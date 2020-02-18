Man Refuses Vasectomy and Claims Birth Control Is His Wife's Responsibility

This is the worst part: He also said that he would be happy to have more kids and that, since she's the one who only wants two, birth control should be her responsibility. He went so far as to say that if she were to become pregnant a third time and she decided to get an abortion, he would divorce her.

So basically, he's hoping to coerce his wife into having more children or to force her into undergoing the painful process of getting back on birth control. Clearly, he's a straight-up monster!