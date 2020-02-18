We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: CBS

Man Refuses Vasectomy and Claims Birth Control Is His Wife's Responsibility

Get ready to want to save a pregnant woman from her own husband. On Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" a pregnant woman asks if she's wrong for wanting her husband to get a vasectomy in a few years. Sure, it's a minor procedure that you have to go to the hospital for, but birth control should be a two-way street.

You'll see very quickly that this man's refusal to have a vasectomy has less to do with fear about a surgery and more to do with wanting to control and coerce his wife! It's not OK! None of it is OK. And the fact that she's currently pregnant and having a tough time with it only makes the situation that much worse.