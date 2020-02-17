We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Relationships
gullible-wife-1581960984577.jpg
Source: Universal Pictures

Man Wants to Separate Finances After Wife Falls for Several Scams

By

This is one of the toughest cases of "Am I the A-hole?" I've come across in some time. OP explains that he and his wife have been married for nine years, and she's wonderful except for the fact that she keeps falling for phone scams and losing money as a result. And now he wants to separate their finances to protect them... from her. 

Six months ago, his wife "got a call from the MVA telling her that my new car wasn't ever registered, and that I would be arrested if she didn't pay the registration fees immediately." While she had good enough sense not to give out her own credit card number over the phone, she still went to the store and bought prepaid cards, then gave the numbers of those cards to the scammers. 