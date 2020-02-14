We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Relationships
insane-budget-aita-1581702611431.jpg
Source: istock

Man Obsessed With Paying Down Debt Wants His Fiancée to Work 80-Hour Weeks

By

There's no doubt that millennials are grappling with a ton of debt. And while it's admirable to make becoming debt-free a priority, it's possible to take things too far. 

Case in point: a recent debt-obsessed gentleman who posted to reddit's "Am I the A--hole" community seeking validation for his perfectly reasonable plan for him and his fiancée to pay off their debt before they get married. 

(Spoiler alert: it is not at all reasonable.)