Man Obsessed With Paying Down Debt Wants His Fiancée to Work 80-Hour Weeks

There's no doubt that millennials are grappling with a ton of debt. And while it's admirable to make becoming debt-free a priority, it's possible to take things too far.

Case in point: a recent debt-obsessed gentleman who posted to reddit's "Am I the A--hole" community seeking validation for his perfectly reasonable plan for him and his fiancée to pay off their debt before they get married.

(Spoiler alert: it is not at all reasonable.)