We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Relationships
featured-pageant-dad-1581361295532.jpg
Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Dad Stands up to Wife for Pressuring Their 14-Year-Old Daughter to Diet for Pageants

By

Pageants are truly a whole lifestyle. And if you get sucked into them as a kid, it can be hard to maintain healthy habits, especially if your own mom is trying to promote things like restrictive diets. One dad recently had enough of his wife pressuring their 14-year-old daughter to adopt unhealthy dieting practices to maintain her figure for pageants, and he took to Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" to ask if he'd reacted appropriately. 

He explains that his wife used to be an "extremely competitive pageant girl" and gave it up shortly after they got married and she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia. Then, their daughter was born. She started putting the poor kid in pageants when she was only 4 years old, but this father let it go because "she seemed to enjoy it and was good at it."