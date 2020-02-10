Dad Stands up to Wife for Pressuring Their 14-Year-Old Daughter to Diet for Pageants

Now, their daughter (whom he calls C), is 14. She's won a bunch of prizes, including some money to help set her up for her future. But, he writes, "Since C has gotten older, M [his wife] has gotten more obsessive with her appearance.

"She constantly makes comments about C's skin, her hair, her weight, and anything else under the sun that isn't 'pageant ready.' It's gotten so bad that C has left the dinner table crying on a couple of occasions now."