We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Relationships
featured-long-hair-1580249776591.jpg
Source: Hulu

Dad Refuses to Talk to His Wife and Daughter — Over a Haircut

By

Reddit's "Am I the A-hole?" is full of women wondering if they are somehow wrong because a controlling man in their life had an outsized reaction to something they did. We've seen it again and again, and while this story is no exception, it's definitely on the weirder side.

A woman explains that she and her husband have a 5-year-old daughter. For some, unknown reason that's not explained, her husband has always wanted their daughter to have "long, waist-length hair." The fact that a grown man would have that strong an opinion on his small daughter's hair is weird to begin with, right? It gets weirder.