Man Is Concerned His 650 lb. Sister Is Slowly Dying

We come across a lot of devastating posts on Reddit's Relationship Advice subreddit, but this might be the saddest one yet. A man is seeking advice for how to deal with his twin sister, who's 650 lbs., facing extreme health issues, and seemingly unwilling to even talk about it. 

Last month, he explains, his 33-year-old sister had a heart attack. "This was after a small stroke she had the year before too," he writes. She called 911 and was taken to the hospital, but she doesn't seem to realize she almost lost her life and eventually will die if nothing changes. 