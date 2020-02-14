Man Is Concerned His 650 lb. Sister Is Slowly Dying

She only eats junk food, and there's a couple who lives across the street who buys her whatever food she wants. OP's whole family has tried everything and is at a complete loss for what to do next.

His parents are increasingly unable to help because his dad has early onset dementia and his mom went back to work to help pay for his medical care. His brother and family live too far away and have a little kid, so they don't have time to devote to her.

OP has pleaded with the neighbors to stop enabling his sister, but they really see her as a "surrogate daughter" and give in to her requests for junk food. His sister has threatened to kill herself if she didn't get a certain food.