Remembering the 'My 600-Lb Life' Cast Members Who Have Sadly Passed Away

Remembering the 'My 600-Lb Life' Cast Members Who Have Sadly Passed AwayBy Pippa Raga
Each week, we take a light-hearted tone when filling you in on the dramatic transformations the cast of My 600-Lb Life undergo with the help and tough love of Dr. Now. What we don't go into is the former members of the cast who tragically lost their lives to obesity and the health problems associated with the condition.
So, how many members of My 600-Lb Life have died since the show began? The series has sadly seen the passing of six people total since it got its start in 2012.
Read on to learn more about the cast members who've died since leaving the TLC show.
James King
49-year-old James King, who first appeared on the TLC hit series in 2017's Season 5, and made several follow-up appearances over the next few years, passed away in Nashville, Tenn. on April 3, 2020. The cause of his death has not been revealed.
When we met James on the show, the father-of-six weighed 791 lbs. During a follow-up episode filmed in 2018, his weight was up to 840 lbs. James is survived by his wife, Lisa, six children, and 19 grandchildren.
Kelly Mason
Kelly Mason's 2019 episode on My 600-lb Life was one of the most emotional of the year. When she first arrived at Dr. Now's office, Kelly weighed 724 lbs and managed to bring her weight down drastically within the matter of a few short months. It seemed Dr. Now had a soft spot for Kelly as the two often joked around, and he proved extremely committed to helping her through every step of her journey.
Sadly, around the ninth month of shooting — and right after she had declared she felt like she was "in a new world" given her dramatic transformation — she passed away in her sleep due to a heart attack. "I want to tell you that Kelly tried very hard and fought all the way to the end," Dr. Now says in a phone call to her grieving father. "She's an inspiration."
Kelly was also one day away from her 42nd birthday.
Sean Milliken
My 600-lb Life regulars might have caught word of Sean's untimely passing at the age of 29. Sean, who appeared on the TLC show when he weighed over 900 pounds, successfully lost over 400 pounds with the help of weight-loss surgery and Dr. Now's guidance.
But in the past couple of years, Sean suffered a series of tragedies — his mother first passed away unexpectedly, and Sean later learned his Houston apartment had been flooded by Hurricane Harvey. According to his father, Sean died of complications related to an infection. "Sunday he was having problems with his breathing," Sean's dad wrote on Facebook, according to TMZ, "they were able to resuscitate him and a short time later his heart stopped."
Lisa Fleming
Lisa is one of three people from Season 6 who've tragically passed on since their season ended. We met her when she was bedridden at over 700 pounds and it took seven paramedics to get her out of the house. Although Dr. Now was able to help Lisa lose 200 pounds thanks to weight-loss surgery, she fell ill last summer and her body wasn't able to recover.
"I am truly at a loss for words right now," her daughter Danielle shared on Facebook at the time of Lisa's passing. "This morning I sat and held your hand for 4 hours knowing nothing I could've done would bring you back to me. Anybody who knows me knows I gave my mother my ALL! ... I'm happy you're no longer in pain and stuck in that bed."
Lisa was 50.
James "LB" Bonner
Last August, Season 6's LB ended his life just a week before his cast mate Lisa's passing. This came as a surprise to many fans who adored LB for his optimism, social media accounts (on which he amassed an unprecedented following for the TLC show), and weight loss success. LB managed to lose more than half of his initial body weight of 650 pounds.
But LB struggled with depression and announced, "It's time that I face my demons head on" on the evening of August 2nd and LB completed suicide the following day.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK, text "help" to 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.
Robert Buchel
Season 6's Robert was sadly the first cast member to pass away while filming My 600-Lb Life. The New Jersey native was seeking Dr. Now's help when he came in at 840 pounds, and managed to drop 340 pounds with the help of the celebrity bariatric surgeon.
However, Robert also had a painkiller addiction, and he suffered a fatal heart attack while filming his episode of the TLC show. His story (Season 6, Episode 8) aired four months after he passed away.
"I lost my best friend and the person I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with," his grieving fiancée Kathryn said at the time.
Henry Foots
Henry was the second person to ever appear on My 600-lb Life and he was loved by fans who have been watching the show on TLC since Day 1. When he appeared on the show at 750 pounds, he was trying to shed some weight for his high school reunion.
Dr. Now helped Henry to lose more than half of his body weight and end up at 275 pounds. During his excess skin surgery procedure, Henry died on the operating table for a moment but was brought back to life. "There was the light to take me to Heaven," he told the cameras. "I wasn't ready for it, because there's so much here on earth I haven't done yet."
Sadly, he passed away a little over a year after his episode aired. His obituary stated Henry "went home to be with the Lord."
