'My 600-lb Life's Coliesa: "I Feel Prettier" Than Ever

"I hate that I've done this to myself and let it get this bad. But I have no choice," she says. Coliesa and two of her daughters live with her sister and caretaker Mendi, together with Mendi's daughter, Lilly.

"To carry this amount of weight, people don't understand the pain," Coliesa explains. "It — it hurts. I mean, imagine backpacking 600 pounds of weight every day with every move that you make."