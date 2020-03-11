We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: TLC

Is Tommy Johnson Approved for Weight-Loss Surgery? See Him Today!

By

When we first meet Tommy Johnson on My 600-lb Life, the 38-year-old weighs well over 600 pounds. "Every day of my life is a hard reminder of how bad I've let myself and my body get," he says upon introduction, "because my weight has reached the point where I struggle to do every single thing I need."

Tommy has been living with his fiancée Amanda, "the one who takes care of everything around the house including me," who also has a history with morbid obesity as she lost her previous boyfriend to the disease.