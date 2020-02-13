Meet Lola Clay, 'My 600-lb Life's Resident Therapist

Each week, TLC's My 600-lb Life introduces us to patients of Dr. Nowzaradan, affectionately known as Dr. Now, as they battle their weight issues and work toward living healthier lives.

The patients who arrive at Dr. Now's clinic are extreme weight cases usually weighing upwards of 600 lbs, and before they can be considered for any type of weight-loss surgery, they must attempt to lose weight on their own.