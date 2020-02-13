We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: TLC

Meet Lola Clay, 'My 600-lb Life's Resident Therapist

By

Each week, TLC's My 600-lb Life introduces us to patients of Dr. Nowzaradan, affectionately known as Dr. Now, as they battle their weight issues and work toward living healthier lives.

The patients who arrive at Dr. Now's clinic are extreme weight cases usually weighing upwards of 600 lbs, and before they can be considered for any type of weight-loss surgery, they must attempt to lose weight on their own.

Dr. Now prescribes a strict diet and exercise plan, then assesses whether the My 600-lb Life stars are suitable candidates for a gastric bypass surgery, and many of his patients don't make it to that step.

But as you can imagine, most patients find it difficult to stick to Dr. Now's diet after a lifetime over overeating, and oftentimes need to address deeper issues in order to maintain their physical progress in the long term.