Source: TLC

'My 600-lb Life's Gina Krasley Reminds Us How Hard It Is to Lose Weight

By

*Warning: Spoilers for Gina's episode of My 600-lb Life*

Some episodes of My 600-lb Life introduce us to people so resilient and motivated that they make losing hundreds of pounds look like a walk in the park. 

But then there are other more sinister episodes that remind us why this show exists in the first place, which is that weight loss is a super hard and long journey that requires an extensive support system and unwavering motivation. 