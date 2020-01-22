We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
J.T. Is One of the Heaviest Patients in 'My 600-lb Life' History

*Warning: Spoilers for J.T.'s episode of My 600-lb Life*

Wow, just when we thought My 600-lb Life couldn't get any crazier, we meet J.T., a patient who weighs nearly 900 pounds by the time he leaves his Oklahoma house behind to visit Dr. Now's offices in Houston.

This is one of the heaviest patients to ever enter Dr. Now's care on the show, and certainly the heaviest one this writer has ever seen, but it's worth mentioning that J.T. also has a massive lymphedema on his leg that's adding an extra 100 pounds he has to carry, bringing his weight to a total of 892.