J.T. Is One of the Heaviest Patients in 'My 600-lb Life' History

J.T. reaches the point where he's eating 24/7, weighs "so much I can hardly move" and starts to realize that "at any moment my heart could just give out," so he sets off on a harrowing road trip to Houston to visit Dr. Now.

We'll save you some of the details, but essentially Dr. Now agrees to take him as a patient, though he advises J.T. he has to relocate to Houston because the back-and-forth is too much on his body and his lymphedema, which everyone is very concerned about. Jessica breaks up with J.T. because it's all just too much and she wants to go back to her regular life, and honestly, who can blame her.