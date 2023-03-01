Mark Rutland Doesn't Think Weight Loss Surgery Is for Him on 'My 600-Lb Life'

For many, the point of being on My 600-Lb Life is to have the ability to get bariatric surgery and live a healthier lifestyle from that point forward. For Mark Rutland in the March 1 episode, however, surgery isn't exactly on the table. While the 42-year-old Florida resident weighed 715 pounds at his heaviest, he believes he can lose weight on his own, without the help of surgery from Dr. Now.

So, where is Mark Rutland from my 600-Lb Life now? His case is different from others viewers have seen on the show. Participants typically see Dr. Now's weight loss program and subsequent surgery as the ultimate goal. For Mark, it's about losing weight on his own, since he lost more than 150 pounds by himself already.

Source: TLC

Where is Mark Rutland from 'My 600-Lb Life' now?

Although Mark hasn't shared an update on social media about how much he weighs now, he's still putting in the work, physically, to lose weight and be healthy. On My 600-Lb Life, he refuses surgery against Dr. Now's recommendation. He thinks he can continue to lose weight on his own. And, it seems, he's still on that same mission.

He has shared multiple Instagram posts with his various workout sessions. And, he shared in one video, he wouldn't be able to continue without the help and support of his family and his trainer. He's still working on his goal, and it doesn't look like Mark gave in and had bariatric surgery since filming his episode.

Mark has thoughts about his 'My 600-Lb Life' episode.

In February 2023, Mark shared an Instagram video in which he gave some thoughts about the synopsis for his my 600-Lb Life episode. Even though he hadn't watched the episode himself at that point, he told his followers that he was "bothered" by the way the episode is described. However, he feels "lucky" to share his experience on the show. He also shared that when he started the journey to losing weight, he was a "broken man."

"I'm lucky enough that I get to hit my rock bottom and have it be recorded and broadcast to the world," Mark shared on Instagram. "So, trying to wrap my mind around that [is] definitely a mindf-ck."

Did Mark get surgery after 'My 600-Lb Life'?

A big part of Mark's episode is his unwillingness to get bariatric surgery. Usually, the subjects in any given episode work to lose weight to qualify for surgery and the episode ends with the procedure or at least the promise of one to come. For Mark, though, it's about sharing his experience and working on himself without surgery.