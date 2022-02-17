When Is the Season 11 Premiere for TLC's Hit Reality Series 'My 600-Lb Life'?

My 600-Lb Life gives fans an inside look at the intense emotional and physical path that cast members embark upon as they work to change their lifestyles. For 10 seasons, Dr. Now has tried to help people get their weight under control so they can finally live everyday lives without difficulty or pain. He's also said that he aims to change biased opinions of both viewers and the medical community about morbidly obese people.

The show is certainly an inspiration, and now that Season 10 has wrapped, we're eager to know we can tune in next. What's the premiere date for Season 11 of My 600-Lb Life?