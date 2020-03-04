We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Ashley B. From 'My 600-lb Life' Is Thriving Alongside Her Husband and Son

When TLC viewers were first introduced to Ashley Dunn Bratcher in 2016, she weighed 725 pounds and couldn’t do basic tasks without the help of her young son. A gastric bypass procedure led to emergency gallbladder surgery, which only hindered the My 600-lb Life star’s progress.

"I just ended up giving in to gaining again, and then had to get back on track," she shared in a 2018 Where Are They Now? special. Despite a few hiccups, Ashley managed to drop 350 pounds over the span of two years. But was she able to keep the weight off?

Where is Ashley B. from 'My 600-lb Life' now?

According to her Facebook page, the 31-year-old currently lives in Kemp, Texas with her husband, Jacob Bratcher, and their 10-year-old son, Patrick Henry. 