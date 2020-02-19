Carlton and Shantel Are Our Favorite 'My 600-lb Life' Patients This Season

Carlton and Shantel are living in Columbus, Ohio at their mother's house when we first meet them. Between Shantel, her husband, and their three kids, plus Carlton, his new girlfriend, and Shantel and Carlton's other brother, there are 10 of them in the house. Carlton lives downstairs while Shantel spends most of her time on the second floor without seeing her brother because the exercise of climbing the stairs often leaves her winded.

"I never go out anymore," Shantel says. "It's been years since I've been out of the house and now I feel like I'm living to eat."

For both siblings, who grew up with domestic violence, food is the way they always "felt love and felt safe." But now, the two realize that they've developed an unhealthy coping mechanism and that their health has spun out of control.