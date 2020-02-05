We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > My 600-lb Life
travis-my-600-lb-life-now-1580930711630.png
Source: TLC

Travis Achieves and Surpasses His Weight-Loss Goals on 'My 600-lb Life'

By

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Travis's episode of My 600-lb Life.*

They don't really talk about it much on My 600-lb Life, but the elephant in the room (sorry, I couldn't help myself there) seems to be the fact that men have such an easier time than the women on the show trying to lose weight.

I got to thinking about this because this past season, Bethany and Gina seemed to struggle so much more than their male counterparts when it came to shedding the pounds and keeping them off. A frustrated Bethany dropped out of Dr. Now's care, and Gina wasn't even able to move forward with weight-loss surgery.