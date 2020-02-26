We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: TLC

Dr. Now Tells Seana "There Is Not Much More We Can Do"

Another week has gone by and you know what that means: Another patient making their way down to Texas for a Dr. Now visit. For the uninitiated, Dr. Now is the celebrity bariatric surgeon and star of My 600-lb Life, who, through his signature tough-love program, helps morbidly obese patients turn their lives around.

This week, we get to see a year in the life of Seana Collins, a 22-year-old Kansas City native whose weight is at 660 pounds when we meet her. "Every day of my life feels like it's harder than the last and like things keep getting worse for me because of my size," she says upon introduction, adding that she doesn't "want to look this way" and feels "like I'm trapped most of the time because of how hard it is to move and get around."