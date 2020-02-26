Dr. Now Tells Seana "There Is Not Much More We Can Do"

At the weight check-in required around the two-month mark, Seana just bails. "I was too scared to go," she says. Why? Because she has misplaced Dr. Now's diet printout and "was too scared of what he would say" to ask for another.

Dr. Now, as you can imagine, is not happy when she finally does arrive a few months later and rather than losing 40 pounds a month, has lost only one pound.