Where Is Gary From 'My 600-Lb Life' Now? He Said His Weight-Loss Journey Isn't Over Yet Gary weighed 764 lbs and lost 10 lbs during his time on the TLC show.

In a Jan. 22 episode of TLC's My 600-Lb Life, fans were introduced to Gary Hawkins. Gary's journey on the show intrigued fans, prompting many to wonder, how is Gary doing now?

The Oakland, Calif.-based musician shared his struggles with binge eating and substance abuse on the show. While Gary intended to go to Houston, Texas to have weight loss surgery. Unfortunately, Gary's episode didn't go as planned.

Where is Gary Hawkins from 'My 600-Lb Life' now?

When fans first saw Gary, he was unable to leave his bed. The episode opened with him working with his caretaker and explaining that some caretakers haven't washed him correctly. Gary shared that, while he had been overweight for most of his life, he had been bed bound for the last nine months, which he said on the show felt like "nine years." He contributed the weight gain to eating more after he went into treatment for a crystal meth addiction.

Gary shared on the show that the highlight of his day was when his mother, Arielle, came by his house to cook. Due to his immobility, he was unable to meet Dr. Now in person, but he arranged for him to be weighed at a local clinic. With the help of a medical team, he was transferred to the clinic, where he weighed 764 lbs.

@tlctv Gary's loved one are terrified he's eating himself to death. Follow his journey on My600lbLife, Wednesday at 8/7c. ♬ original sound - tlc

Dr. Now challenged Gary to lose 40 lbs in a month. Though he said he was following his doctor's orders, when he returned to the clinic, he had only lost 10 lbs. Dr. Now expressed his concerns about Gary not being compliant with the program or the physical training he set up for him. At his final weigh-in, the doctor suggested for Gary to follow-up with him when he was able enough to travel to Houston without the help of a medical team. He agreed to work with him and vowed not to let him down.

"I'm going to prove you wrong, Dr. Now, and I will come to Houston," Gary professed.

Since his time on My 600-Lb Life, Gary has been active on his Facebook account. He doesn't have any recent photos of himself, though his posts show that he's optimistic about the future.

Gary said on his Facebook account that his 'My 600-Lb Life' journey is just beginning.

Although Gary was unable to receive Dr. Now's surgery, he hasn't given up on his goals. In between posts about his new music, he has discussed his experience of being on the show. On Jan. 19, 2025, several days before his episode aired, Gary encouraged his followers to watch the show and said his "journey is just beginning."

"I want everyone to tune in on #TLC network #600poundlife Jan 22 my episode will be airing," he wrote. "My journey is Just beginning and God’s not finished with me… I need everyone support!!"