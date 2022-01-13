Ontreon Shannon's Struggle With Obesity Was Documented on 'My 600-lb Life'

Residing in Plano, Tx., Ontreon explains that on top of his weight, he has numerous health issues that include congestive heart failure and advanced diabetes. In one of the show's earliest moments, he shares a bleak prognosis: "I have two or three different doctors that said that I would be lucky to even see 40. The worst has already begun to happen, it's definitely no way to live."

On top of that Ontreon shares that he takes 13-14 different medications to ensure that his heart doesn't fail.