Where Is Charles Bridgeman From 'My 600-lb Life' Now? He's Lost a Significant Amount of Weight While Charles qualified for weight loss surgery, he declined the offer, claiming he didn't want to move to Houston and leave his family.

TLC's My 600-lb Life highlights the weight loss attempts of severely obese individuals across the country as they work with esteemed bariatric surgeon Dr. Now. The individuals the show features all have one thing in common: They're addicted to food and the feeling it gives them.

During the Season 12 finale, we meet Charles Bridgeman from Everett, Wash., who knows all about grappling with a life-threatening addiction. While food was always a comfort for him, he was addicted to meth for a decade. His addiction prompted his mom and grandma to kick him out, leaving him homeless for quite some time and even resulting in him getting arrested. Fortunately, Charles went to rehab and got clean a few years back. But this shining achievement was eclipsed by the fact that he seemed to have replaced drugs with food.

When we meet Charles, who is in his early 30s, he is living with his brother, Brad, and sister, Cheyana. Brad's full-time job has become taking care of Charles, who cannot make himself food and can only walk a few steps at a time before needing to rest. Charles's journey on My 600-lb Life was an interesting one. He and Dr. Now butted heads several times and Charles often didn't follow Dr. Now's directions. Usually, when this happens on the show, the individual ends up gaining weight and getting farther away from their goal.

However, Charles did lose weight, and Dr. Now did end up approving him for weight loss surgery. But Charles had seemingly gotten so comfortable at home with Brad, who kept him on track, that he declined the offer. He said didn't want to move to Houston for the surgery and leave his family, even if it was only temporary. At the end of the episode, Charles said he wanted to continue his weight loss efforts in Everett and possibly reconsider surgery in the future. That said, where is Charles now? Did he ever get bariatric surgery, and was he able to continue losing weight on his own?

Charles and his brother Brad in Dr. Now's office in Houston, Texas

Where is Charles Bridgeman from 'My 600-lb Life' now?

Since his time on My 600-lb Life, Charles appears to be doing very well. According to his Facebook profile, he is still living in Everett, Wash., and has continued to lose weight.

Charles has been spending time with his dogs and recently took them to the dog park, illustrating that he's still making an effort to go outside and do more activities. However, the biggest update is Charles's current weight. At the beginning of his episode, he was believed to be over 700 pounds. After adopting Dr. Now's diet plan and developing an exercise routine, he was down to 604 pounds by the end of the episode, losing well over 100 pounds on his journey.

Omg down to 385 Posted by Charles Bridgeman on Wednesday, September 27, 2023