Where Is Shakyia Jackson From 'My 600-lb Life' Now? She Appears to Have Started Her Own Business Shakyia Jackson has seemingly moved on after Dr. Now dropped her from his weight loss program.

TLC's hit reality TV show My 600-lb Life follows the weight loss journeys of severely obese individuals across the country who enlist the help of esteemed bariatric surgeon Dr. Now. On the show, we've watched folks of all ages with various health struggles attempt to regain control over their bodies and lives. But it can be difficult when additional health issues kick in and that individual does not have a solid support system.

Shakyia Jackson from Charlotte, N.C., was featured in a Season 12 episode. One of the youngest people to ever appear on My 600-lb Life, Shakyia was 26 years old at the start of filming and weighed 655 pounds. She had asthma and lymphedema, making it difficult and painful to walk. From foster care to sexual assault, several traumatic events in her life led her to turn to food for comfort, but she seemed determined to make a significant change in her life.

Source: TLC

What happened to Shakyia Jackson on 'My 600-lb Life'?

At the beginning of her episode, Shakyia was living with her mom Natasha, her stepdad, and her sister Shaniqua and her three kids. She seemed like she had a sound support system around her. In fact, Shaniqua and Shakyia's friend Delilah drove Shakyia to Houston, Texas, over three days to meet with Dr. Now. But things took a dramatic turn once Shakyia returned home.

She missed her two month follow-up appointment with Dr. Now, where he had given her a goal of losing 50 pounds, and then seemingly went off the grid for months. When Dr. Now was finally able to reconnect with Shakyia, he learned that she had suffered from respiratory failure. She recalled going to bed one night, and the next thing she remembered, she woke up and was on a ventilator and now needed a walker to get around. She told Dr. Now she was sent to hospice care since her mom kicked her out.

After getting out of hospice care, she was living alone in an extended-stay hotel and didn't appear to have anyone helping her. Shakyia's initial support system, including her family and friend Delilah, seemingly disappeared from the picture. Shakyia continued to work with Dr. Now but struggled immensely. Despite his efforts to connect her with a therapist, Shakyia didn't attend the sessions. Over a year, Shakyia lost 21 pounds, failing to meet Dr. Now's set goal of 50 pounds.

Source: TLC

Her lack of commitment ultimately led Dr. Now to drop her from his program, explaining that should she get back on track and lose that 50 pounds, she could contact him, and he'd consider taking her on a patient again.

Where is Shakyia Jackson from 'My 600-lb Life' now?

At the end of her episode, Shakyia from My 600-lb Life said she was going to lose weight, reconnect with Dr. Now, and move to Houston to take part in his program. However, that's definitely a task easier said than done. Shakyia still lives in Charlotte, N.C. but she appears to have started her own business in the crafting space. She sells decorated beaded tumblers, snowglobes, phone cases, and pens, among other things. Shakyia also makes bracelets.

It remains unclear if she's lost any additional weight, as she hasn't posted any photos of herself except for selfies. She does not appear to mention weight loss or the show on her Facebook account. While her episode premiered in April 2024, it was likely filmed during 2022 and 2023. In November 2022, she wrote in a Facebook status that she had been on her deathbed three times that year, suggesting that she may have gone through some health crises that weren't mentioned in her episode.

In March 2024, Shakyia posted a smiling selfie and appeared happy with her life. "This smile holds a thousand words that I can't even explain. Just know I am [at] peace within myself, and this smile can confirm that."

