Where Is Rose Perrine from 'My 600-lb Life' Now? Here's What We Know Rose Perrine from Jonesboro, Ark. lost 171 pounds during her yearlong journey on 'My 600-lb Life' Season 12. Apr. 3 2024

When Rosanne "Rose" Perrine first met with Dr. Now during Season 12 of My 600-lb Life, he was skeptical that she could actually change her ways. Despite explaining to him how motivated she was, he questioned why she and her family would drive over nine hours from Jonesboro, Arkansas, to his Houston, Texas office just to be told that the first step to weight loss was changing her eating habits. However, Rose was true to her word and claimed that Dr. Now had given her the knowledge to make her weight loss possible.

At the beginning of her weight loss journey, Rose felt her weight was limiting her from enjoying life and spending time with her family, including her fiancé Russel, who was constantly away from her as he worked as a truck driver. Because Rose's heartbeat was irregular, she was equipped with an oxygen tank at night. And while she could stand and walk, she used a motorized wheelchair to get around. Her daughter-in-law, Samantha “Sam” Kingston, who she shared a bedroom with, had to help her with many activities, including bathing and making her food.

Rose's starting weight was 546 pounds. After dieting for a few months and getting her heart checked out, Dr. Now passed her for weight loss surgery. Throughout the episode, Rose shed an impressive 171 pounds. But weight loss surgery isn't a done deal, and people often fall back into bad habits. That said, where is Rose now?

Source: TLC Rose Perrine and her daughter-in-law Sam Kingston in the waiting room of a local heath clinic

Where is Rose Perrine from 'My 600-lb Life' now?

It's unclear where Rose Perrine from My 600-lb Life is now, as she hasn't been active on Facebook lately. However, while there were some hiccups during her weight loss journey, she never gained weight. Rose took Dr. Now's word as gospel and understood the assignment, proving she had the willpower and then some. Her ultimate goal was to lose weight so that she could be around to spend more time with her fiancé and 11 grandchildren.

