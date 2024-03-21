Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > My 600-lb Life Where Is Delana Boyer From 'My 600-lb Life' Now? She Says She's "Beginning to Live Again" Delana Boyer got off to a rough start in her weight loss journey, but quickly redeemed herself and showed Dr. Now that she was serious. By Kelly Corbett PUBLISHED Mar. 21 2024, 12:01 a.m. ET Source: TLC

During Season 12 of TLC's My 600-lb Life, we've got to follow the weight loss journeys of various individuals struggling with obesity, including Krystal S' and William Keefer. In the season's third episode, we were introduced to Delana Boyer from Greenville, Tenn., who has repeatedly run into rough patches time and again, causing her to turn to food.

Delana didn't have the easiest life growing up. Her first cousin raised her after her biological mom, Sharon, stepped out of the picture. Sharon did come back into her life when she was six and actually ended up kidnapping Delana for a year before returning her back to her cousin. At age 20, Delana got pregnant, but her partner at the time was abusive, so she left him. When it came time to deliver her son, she received some heartbreaking news: he was a full-term stillborn. "It was the hardest moment of my life," Delana said.

Delana got remarried again and gave birth to a boy, but her husband divorced her shortly after and took custody of their son. At the time, Delana didn't have an attorney and couldn't fight back. She married once more and had a daughter, Savannah. However, Savannah's father also turned out to be abusive, so Delana left him and got full custody of Savannah.

Source: Facebook / Delana Boyer

Delana raised Savannah until she was 12 years old, but they had a fight, and Savannah left to stay her uncle. Savannah, now 19, refuses to move back in with Delana because she's embarrassed about her weight. After Savannah left home, Delana tried online dating and met her current husband, James, whom she has been married to for six years. As he says in the episode, he feels more like a caretaker than a husband, as he is constantly tending to Delana because of her weight.

Delana, who doesn't leave the house because of her weight and needs assistance moving around it, weighed in at 646 pounds at the beginning of the episode. "The first thought that I have when I open my eyes is I made it to another day. I didn't die in my sleep," she said in the episode. Finally, Delana was ready to make a change in her life. She began working with the show's resident surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, aka Dr. Now, in Houston, Texas, over the course of a year.

Source: TLC

Where is Delana Boyer now?

Delana's weight loss journey didn't get off without a hitch. At her first weigh-in with Dr. Now, she was supposed to have lost 50 pounds, and instead, she gained five pounds. However, that setback really seemed to push Delana to get things right the next time. The next time she saw Dr. Now, she was 578 pounds and was approved for bariatric surgery.

At the time of her procedure, she weighed 539 pounds, and post-surgery, she was on track to lose 20 pounds a month. In some of Delana's last scenes on the show, she is seen walking better than ever and can go out on dates with her husband again. A quick glance at Delana's Facebook profile shows she still seems to be doing well in 2024.

While Delana's current weight is unclear, she seems happier and healthier in recent pictures. Delana appears to now live in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Leading up to her episode's release, she shared a few words on Facebook to viewers: "While watching, please remember that I am a real person, that this is really my life, that this was the lowest point in my life, and that I am beginning to live again! I am still a work in progress. I'm not where I want to be, but I’m not where I used to be either!"

So by now pretty much everyone who knows me knows that I have filmed an episode for TLC’s hit show “My 600lb Life.”... Posted by Delana Boyer on Monday, March 18, 2024