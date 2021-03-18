These 'My 600-lb Life' Success Stories Are So Inspiring

Christina Phillips was only 22 when she starred in an episode of My 600-lb Life. She weigh 708 pounds, but has slimmed down to 171 pounds by eating healthier food and exercising. "I made the decision to start my weight-loss journey when living became too hard. Getting up and walking just a few feet made me feel like I was going to die. I couldn't drive, walk far, or go out with friends and family. I was miserable, and I knew I had to do something," she told Women's Health.