How Is Tammy From 'My 600-lb Life' Doing Now? Learn More About Her Journey

The same goes for Tammy Patton . So how is she doing now?

As captivating as it is to watch the extreme weight loss journeys unfold on My 600-lb Life , sometimes the endings are, well, less than satisfying. That's because the stories of the morbidly obese individuals featured on the show often aren't neatly wrapped up by the conclusion of each episode. So viewers are left wondering: What ever happened to them? Were they able to get the surgery and ultimately reach their goal weight?

Tammy from 'My 600-lb Life' struggled with food addiction.

At the beginning of her My 600-lb Life episode (which premiered on March 17), Tammy Patton of Wichita Falls, Texas, was 41 years old and hovering around 600 pounds. "Every day I wake up desperate for change," she said on the show. "Because being the size I am and carrying around this much weight, my body is in constant pain because of the strain I have on it. And every day it gets worse. Because every day, something new hurts. And I just feel like I'm trapped in this body."

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Her two daughters, Alize, 19, and Serenitti, 21, lived with Tammy in order to help take care of her; Tammy's mother had also recently moved in to help out. "At this point, my addiction to food is leading me to get worse by the day because I can't stop going to it for the comfort I need, that happiness it brings me," Tammy said. "And to keep that feeling with me as long as possible. And so I eat constantly."

Tammy explained that her food issues started when she was 9. At that point, her family started having financial problems because of her father's addiction to drugs. Tammy and her mom ended up moving from California to Texas to live with her grandfather, who helped them start over. "I didn't know anyone. All of our family was back in California. I didn't have any friends," she said. "So food became all I had for a while. That was how I dealt with the loneliness in my life then, by eating."

Article continues below advertisement

Because of her size, Tammy relies on her family for constant care. But she’s sick of feeling like a burden! Can she fix her unhealthy relationship with food before it’s too late? Find out on a new #My600lbLife TONIGHT at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/eYfrJ8UOad — TLC Network (@TLC) March 17, 2021 Source: TLC/Twitter

She weighed 150 pounds by the time she was 10 and over 300 pounds by the time she graduated from high school. As a young adult, Tammy had three children with her boyfriend, Victor. Tragically, Victor was murdered when their youngest was only 1 year old. And although he and Tammy weren't a couple at the time, the news completely devastated her.

Article continues below advertisement

"I didn't know what to do. So I just thought of eating to deal with the pain and to try to make it go away," Tammy explained. "So by the time I was in my 30s, I was over 500 pounds. And now I'm 41, and I know I have to be over 600 because I'm getting immobile. But I have grandkids now, and I want to play a very active role in both of their lives."

Source: TLC