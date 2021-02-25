Was Michael Blair From 'My 600-lb Life' Finally Able to Get Weight Loss Surgery?

Those who regularly tune into My 600-lb Life on TLC have followed the weight loss journeys of dozens of morbidly obese individuals through the years. During each episode, a different person seeks the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (aka Dr. Now ) in hopes that, with his guidance, they'll be able to have bariatric surgery and completely transform their lives. If you watched Michael Blair 's story, then it probably left you wondering: How is he doing now?

Michael Blair from 'My 600-lb Life' attributed his weight to childhood trauma.

On the episode that premiered on Feb. 24, 2021, viewers were introduced to Michael, 43, who lives in Conroe, Tex., with his wife, Kimberly, and their two children, Xander, 17, and Liam, 12. "Every day, I wake up and struggle to start my day because of my size. Just basic things are so hard for me now," Michael explained. "But thankfully, I'm still able to at least get out of bed. I just can't go far."

Kim often had to help bathe, powder, and lotion Michael because he either didn't have the energy or couldn't physically reach certain areas of his body. And if it wasn't done, then "it goes fungal, and things can get bad for me," he explained. Viewers then learned more about Michael's childhood trauma, which had been a huge factor in his disordered eating.

"When I was just a few years old, my dad left my mom and I. So we had to move in with my grandparents. And my grandma was trying to keep me fed constantly," he shared. "By the time I was 7, I was probably close to 100-110 pounds — and it made a perpetual cycle where I would get bigger, I would feel bad about getting bigger, I would eat more, and I kept getting bigger and bigger."

Things got even worse for Michael when he was 11. He went on an overnight camping trip through a "kids' wilderness club thing," and was molested by the pack leader. Eating food became the coping mechanism for dealing with this trauma — and this caused his number on the scale to rise even more rapidly.

