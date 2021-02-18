How Is Isaac From 'My 600-lb Life' Doing Now? Did He Get Weight Loss Surgery?

Those who have tuned into My 600-lb Life know the TLC series features morbidly obese individuals as they seek to help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (aka Dr. Now ) on a journey to completely transform their lives. While some of his patients end up losing hundreds of pounds with the help of bariatric surgery, others struggle to drop any significant amount of weight. Naturally, viewers have wondered: How is Isaac Martinez doing now?

Meet Isaac Martinez from 'My 600-lb Life.'

Isaac, who was 23 at the time of filming his episode of My 600-lb Life, is from Hutchins, Texas. He lives with his parents and siblings, and helps take care of his mother, who has cancer. "Isaac helped raise his siblings after his mom suffered a debilitating stroke when he was 10," the synopsis for "Isaac's Journey" reads. "While learning to cook for his family, he began comfort-eating. Now to avoid eating himself to death, Isaac must learn to take care of himself for a change."

At the beginning of his My 600-lb Life episode, much of Isaac's day revolved around food — and he was so large that he was having difficulty performing simple tasks. "My life has become such a struggle. Because of my size, everything is hard," he said. "And I'm so big now, even simple tasks like getting dressed can be a big chore for me, and I have to have help sometimes ... Every day it gets harder to move and harder to breathe."

At his initial weigh-in with Dr. Now, Isaac tipped the scales at 661 pounds. Dr. Now tasked him with dropping 80 pounds over the next two months — except he was only able to lose 40 pounds. Isaac was then supposed to drop 100 pounds more over the following two months. Frustratingly, he only lost 10 pounds at that follow-up appointment.

Dr. Now then helped set up Issac with a therapist (which seemed to help him), and he also set a goal for 80 pounds more in weight loss; Isaac lost 34 pounds that time. After that, Dr. Now wanted Isaac to lose an additional 50 pounds, and he lost 39 pounds. Dr. Now finally approved him for weight loss surgery at that point, on the condition that he continued to stick with it and dropped 30 more pounds.