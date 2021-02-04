How Is Kenae From 'My 600-lb Life' Doing Today? Was She Able to Get Surgery?

Since 2012, My 600-lb Life has followed the journeys of morbidly obese individuals desperate to turn their lives around. A different person weighing at least 600 pounds is featured on each episode, during which TLC fans have a front-row seat to the harsh realities of their lives as they attempt to reduce their weight to a healthy level.

On Feb. 3, 2021, "Kenae's Journey" premiered on the network. And by the end of her hour-long feature, viewers were left wondering: How is Kenae doing now?