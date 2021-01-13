Thedrick Barnes Showed a Lot of Promise on 'My 600-lb Life' — Where Is He Now?

Unlike most other reality TV shows on TLC, My 600-lb Life doesn't have the formula of featuring a handful of the same people all season. Instead, each episode typically focuses on someone new. For this show, My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? was created to allow viewers to reunite with past participants.

It's possible that Thedrick will appear on the spin-off at some point in the future to give an official update on where he is now and his own weight loss progress. For now, however, he seems content engaging with his newfound fans on Instagram and hopefully finding motivation to get healthy.

Watch My 600-lb Life on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.