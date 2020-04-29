Alicia From 'My 600-lb Life' Isn't Happy With the Way Her Follow-Up Episode Was Edited

When we first met Alicia Kirgan on My 600-lb Life in 2018, she weighed 622 pounds and feared that her long-term boyfriend, Tim Carter, would leave her due to her never-ending struggles with food addiction.

"Alicia doesn’t want to do anything at all. She just wants to sit in front of the TV and eat," Tim said at the time. "It’s frustrating because we have a life to live together… It’s like she’s a totally different person and our relationship has grown stagnant."