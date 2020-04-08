Ashley T. From 'My 600-lb Life' Reveals She's Been Overweight Her Entire Life

The April 8 episode of My 600-lb Life tells the story of Ashley T., a 24-year-old in Temple, Texas who’s been struggling with her weight since she was 3 years old.

"Doing everything is chore for me. My weight pulls on me and causes pain all over," she revealed. "It terrifies me to know that my body is starting to shut down and starting to decline because I’m so young and I should be able to do all this stuff by myself."